63rd Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards recognizes Andy Setos with Lifetime Achievement Award

At its 2011 Annual Technical Conference & Exposition in Hollywood, the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) held a gala awards ceremony to honor one of its Fellows, Andy Setos. The former president of engineering for the Fox Group was given the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The awards ceremony, which took place in conjunction with the SMPTE conference at the Hollywood Renaissance Hotel & Conference Center, focused on Setos' pioneering efforts and thought leadership in advancing broadcast and video delivery across many distribution channels.

The Charles F. Jenkins Award, named for SMPTE' founder, was presented to Setos at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards, which were held on Oct. 26. The 63rd Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards are overseen by co-chairs Chris Cookson, president, Sony Pictures Technologies, and Geoff Katz, vice president and executive producer, Related Content Database, Inc.

"Andy Setos not only led some of the industry's important technical efforts but contributed significantly to standards that ensure equipment and infrastructural interoperability and go-forward integration paths for new devices and technologies," said SMPTE president Pete Lude.

The SMPTE Technical Conference & Exposition featured presentations from the world's leading motion-imaging scientists, engineers, academic and corporate researchers and business decision-makers. Chris Dodd, head of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and Scott Roos, a visual effects pioneer, also addressed conference attendees.