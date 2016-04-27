5Qs About NAB 2016: Wendy Aylsworth

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



Wendy Aylsworth, past president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers:

Q1.How many NAB Shows have you attended?

W.A. Can’t count… [around] 25.



Q2.What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

W.A. Drones, 4K/HDR post, a bit more VR.



Q3.What were some examples of these themes?

W.A. Central Hall West was literally abuzz!!! Camera capture in more than 4K/HDR to provide headroom for the 4K/HDR displays.



Q4.Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

W.A. Drones, yes. 4K/HDR post—up to consumers. (Is content worth an increased cost?) A bit more VR… small niche market for the non-nauseated.



Q5.What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

W.A. Can’t immediately think of anything.

