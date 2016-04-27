5Qs About NAB 2016: Bruce Devlin

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



Bruce Devlin, chief media scientist at Dalet and governor of SMPTE U.K.:

Q1.How many NAB Shows have you attended?

B.D. 23.



Q2.What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

B.D. Interoperability as a business requirement, IP transport, HDR, VR and drones.



Q3.What were some examples of these themes?

B.D. AIMS announcing more members and DPP-NABA common delivery specs.



Q4.Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

B.D. Yes, both and being big money savers for users.



Q5.What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

B.D. Big screen 3D.