4K Fireplace, More Local News Channels Coming to Samsung TV Plus

Samsung announced the addition of several local news channels to its smart TV streamer Samsung TV Plus. Other new channels added include MotorTrend, Estrella Games and Rovr Pets. And since winter is coming, the Fireplace 4K has returned for the holidays.

They join Samsung’s lineup of nearly 230 premium channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, auto and more. These new channels will be available across the U.S. on millions of Samsung Smart TVs and galaxy devices. Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service available in 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile.

New channels recently launched in the U.S. include:

MotorTrend: MotorTrend FAST TV— the brand’s first on FAST—will offer their most admired shows, giving viewers even greater access to a massive library of over 8,000 episodes of automotive content. Additionally, viewers can enjoy one-of-a-kind programming dedicated to ROADKILL, the #1 digital series featuring popular experts executing activities and spin off shows. (Available in the US and Canada)

the brand’s first on FAST—will offer their most admired shows, giving viewers even greater access to a massive library of over 8,000 episodes of automotive content. Additionally, viewers can enjoy one-of-a-kind programming dedicated to ROADKILL, the #1 digital series featuring popular experts executing activities and spin off shows. (Available in the US and Canada) Fireplace 4K: Cozy up this holiday season with Fireplace 4K, exclusively from Samsung TV Plus. Enjoy a variety of crackling fireplaces all day long available live and on-demand. (Available in the US and Canada)

Cozy up this holiday season with Fireplace 4K, exclusively from Samsung TV Plus. Enjoy a variety of crackling fireplaces all day long available live and on-demand. (Available in the US and Canada) Estrella Games: Estrella Games, one of Estrella Media’s four FAST channels, is the first 24/7 Spanish-language game show channel, including Cien Latinos Dijeron, ¿Te la Juegas?, ¡Ahora Caigo!, La Mascara del Amor, The Don Cheto Show and hundreds of hours of game shows, talent shows and physical competitions.

Estrella Games, one of Estrella Media’s four FAST channels, is the first 24/7 Spanish-language game show channel, including Cien Latinos Dijeron, ¿Te la Juegas?, ¡Ahora Caigo!, La Mascara del Amor, The Don Cheto Show and hundreds of hours of game shows, talent shows and physical competitions. Rovr Pets: Celebrating the power of pets with tales- and tails- that fascinate, inspire and warm every heart! Rovr Pets features hundreds of hours of award-winning pet-themed series including Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Best Friends FurEver, Ready Set Pet, Tails of Valor and Vets Saving Pets. (Owned by Hearst Media Production Group)

In addition to WBAY Action 2 News in Green Bay, Wis. Samsung TV has also expanded the availability of live hourly weather updates every hour along with the top news, regional forecasts, severe coverage, and local weather on the 7's: