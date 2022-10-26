4K Fireplace, More Local News Channels Coming to Samsung TV Plus
New channels include MotorTrend FAST TV, Estrella Games and Rovr Pets
Samsung announced the addition of several local news channels to its smart TV streamer Samsung TV Plus. Other new channels added include MotorTrend, Estrella Games and Rovr Pets. And since winter is coming, the Fireplace 4K has returned for the holidays.
They join Samsung’s lineup of nearly 230 premium channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, auto and more. These new channels will be available across the U.S. on millions of Samsung Smart TVs and galaxy devices. Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service available in 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile.
New channels recently launched in the U.S. include:
- MotorTrend: MotorTrend FAST TV—the brand’s first on FAST—will offer their most admired shows, giving viewers even greater access to a massive library of over 8,000 episodes of automotive content. Additionally, viewers can enjoy one-of-a-kind programming dedicated to ROADKILL, the #1 digital series featuring popular experts executing activities and spin off shows. (Available in the US and Canada)
- Fireplace 4K: Cozy up this holiday season with Fireplace 4K, exclusively from Samsung TV Plus. Enjoy a variety of crackling fireplaces all day long available live and on-demand. (Available in the US and Canada)
- Estrella Games: Estrella Games, one of Estrella Media’s four FAST channels, is the first 24/7 Spanish-language game show channel, including Cien Latinos Dijeron, ¿Te la Juegas?, ¡Ahora Caigo!, La Mascara del Amor, The Don Cheto Show and hundreds of hours of game shows, talent shows and physical competitions.
- Rovr Pets: Celebrating the power of pets with tales- and tails- that fascinate, inspire and warm every heart! Rovr Pets features hundreds of hours of award-winning pet-themed series including Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Best Friends FurEver, Ready Set Pet, Tails of Valor and Vets Saving Pets. (Owned by Hearst Media Production Group)
In addition to WBAY Action 2 News in Green Bay, Wis. Samsung TV has also expanded the availability of live hourly weather updates every hour along with the top news, regional forecasts, severe coverage, and local weather on the 7's:
- Very Orlando by WESH 2
- Very South Florida by WPBF (Youtube)
- Very Pittsburgh by WTAE (Youtube)
- WN (WeatherNation) Indianapolis
- WN Raleigh-Durham
- WN Baltimore
- WN Pittsburgh
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.