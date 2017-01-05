4K, 8K and HDR Over HDMI 2.1

LAS VEGAS—HDMI Forum announced the upcoming release of Version 2.1 of the HDMI specification. This latest HDMI specification is said to support 4K60 and 4K120, “dynamic HDR” and up to 48 Gbps with a 48G cable. Vers. 2.1 is backward compatible with earlier versions and was developed by the HDMI Forum’s Technical Working Group.



The audio return channel supports the most advanced audio formats such as object-based audio, and enables advanced audio signal control capabilities including device auto-detect.



Game Mode VRR (SeeEurogamer’s write-up for details on Game Mode VRR) features variable refresh rate, which enables a 3D graphics processor to display the image at the moment it is rendered for more fluid and better detailed gameplay, and for reducing or eliminating lag, stutter, and frame tearing.



The new specification will be available to all HDMI 2.0 adopters, who will be notified when it is released early in Q2 2017.