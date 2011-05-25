3net Plans Huge Programming Rollout for June



3net is set to premiere a large block of original programming for the month of June, the company has reported.



Amounting to over 20 hours of native 3D content, it is being lauded as the largest rollout of 3D programming in the history of television. The all-new episodes of signature 3net shows cover a variety of genres including natural history, culture, adventure and entertainment.



The announcement was made by 3net President and CEO Tom Cosgrove. “[We] are further solidifying the leadership position of our joint venture partners in the 3D space by offering the kind of quantity and quality of programming that drives in-home 3D adoption and combats the misconception that in-home 3D offerings are scarce,” Cosgrove said in a press release.



The 3net premiere schedule for June includes:



June 1 – AFRICAN WILD “Gannets”

June 2 – HIGH OCTANE “Ice Climbing vs. Sandrails”

June 3 – EXPERIENCE 3D “New York Ships”

June 4 – CHINA REVEALED “Dunhuang”

June 8 – FEEDING TIME “Penguins, Polar Bears, Lemurs and Rhinos”

June 9 – HIGH OCTANE “Surfing vs. Freerunning”

June 10 – EXPERIENCE 3D “Malibu”

June 10 – EXPERIENCE 3D “Road to Hana”

June 11 – JEWELS OF THE WORLD “Fiorland”

June 15 – FEEDING TIME “Monkeys, Elephants, Otters and Grizzlies”

June 16 – HIGH OCTANE – “Street and Park Skateboarding vs. ATV and UTV”

June 17 – BUILDING THE BRAND “John Deere”

June 17 – EXPERIENCE 3D “Rock Climbing”

June 18 – CHINA REVEALED “Harbin”

June 22 – AFRICAN WILD “Penguins”

June 23 – LIVE FIRE “Army NTC”

June 24 – EXPERIENCE 3D “Racecars”

June 24 – BUILDING THE BRAND “Trek Bicycles”

June 25 – JEWELS OF THE WORLD “Santorini”

June 25 – JEWELS OF THE WORLD “Rome”

June 26 – IN THE QUBE “Red, White and Blue”

June 30 – HIGH OCTANE “Inline Skate vs. Freestyle Motor Bikes”



A joint venture 24/7 3D network from Sony, Discovery and IMAX, 3net operates with the mission of bringing viewers the highest quality and most immersive in-home 3D viewing experience possible.



