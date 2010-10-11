3DTV Insures Opportunism

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM: A British insurance company has seized upon 3DTV for a little incremental revenue. Swinton Insurance is advising folks to adequately cover the expensive sets in the wake of the 3DTV launch on BSkyB.



“As Sky launches its 3D channel, Swinton Insurance is warning homeowners who choose to invest in expensive 3DTVs and specialist glasses to ensure they have adequate contents insurance,” a press release from the company reads. “As new technology is developed, it always carries a premium price when it first hits the shop and a top of the range 3D TV and glasses can cost in excess of £4,000 (US$6,374). While most homes up and down the country have invested in high-definition TVs, 3DTV is somewhat more expensive, so homeowners will need to protect this investment.”



Swinton’s Steve Chelton urged new 3DTV owners to make sure their policies cover the pricey sets. The company said it identified the top five 3DTV sets currently on the British market:

Samsung PN50C8000

Panasonic TC-P58VT25

LG Infinia 55LE9500

Samsung LED 9000

Panasonic Viera TC-P54VT25