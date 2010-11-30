3D-Enabled Mobile Devices to Surpass 60 Million by 2014

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Emerging glasses-free 3D technology will drive so-enabled mobile devices over the next few years. That’s In-Stat’s point of view. The market researcher is predicting the shipment of more than 60 million 3D-capable mobile devices by 2014.



“Due to advancements in autostereoscopic 3D technology, a type of 3D technology that does not require glasses to view 3D images, 3D technology is finding its way into mobile devices,” said In-Stat’s Stephanie Ethier. “The more predictable viewing distance of mobile devices enables a compelling and convenient 3D experience. Additionally, many of the chipsets found in today’s smartphones have the processing power to handle 3D content; therefore the smartphones promise the largest opportunity for mobile 3D technology suppliers over the next five years.”



What In-Stat said:

- Autostereoscopic 3D is necessary for 3D mobile device consumer acceptance.

- By 2012, 3D-enabled smartphones will represent 45 percent of all 3D-enabled mobile devices shipments.

- Penetration rates will be highest in the handheld game console market segment.

- Tablets, smartphones, and handheld game consoles, will incorporate 3D more quickly than other portable devices.

