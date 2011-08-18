3-D transmission standard doable with one year, ATSC says
The Advanced Television Systems Committee said Aug. 15 that it is possible to complete a new standard for the over-the-air digital transmission of 3-D television content within one year.
"The addition of 3D-TV over-the-air TV broadcast transmission is part of our ongoing effort to expand the capabilities of the ATSC suite of digital television standards," said ATSC president Mark Richer in a press announcement.
The ATSC 3DTV Planning Team has been at work over the past year laying the groundwork for a system to transmit 3-D TV content to fixed and mobile devices. The new standard will ensure backwards compatibility and allow for the simultaneous delivery of 2-D HDTV, Mobile DTV and 3-D content within the same channel, said Richer.
According to the ATSC announcement, the new standard will allow for 3-D content to be transmitted on one ATSC terrestrial channel to fixed receivers with both left- and right-eye views delivered in real-time. It also will provide for 3-D content delivered on one ATSC terrestrial channel to Mobile/Handheld receivers with delivery of both views in real-time as well as 3-D content delivered in non-real-time.
Dr. Youngkwon Lim, representing the Electronics and Telecommunication Research Institute (ETRI) in Daejon, South Korea, will lead the effort.
