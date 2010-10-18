3D Slate Bowed by Sony, Discovery and IMAX

LOS ANGELES: Sony, Discovery and IMAX announced the programming line-up for their upcoming 3DTV joint venture. The trio intends to launch a 3DTV cable network in the United States next year. The first wave will include the following shows:



“Abandoned Planet,” an original series of one-hour shows on abandoned cities and settlements, produced by Flight 33 Productions.



“Africa in 3D,” another original, hour-long series of programs covering the flora and fauna of Africa, from Aquavision Television Productions.



“China,” an original, hour-long series exploring the cities and heartland of China, from Natural History New Zealand Ltd.



“Jewels of the World,” a one-hour original series exploring UNESCO’s World Heritage sites, from Natural History New Zealand Ltd.



“Attack of the Giant Jellyfish” is a one-hour premiere exploring “the myths and realities behind the global explosion of deadly jellyfish, including the giant Nomura, whose strength and size makes them capable of capsizing boats and wreaking havoc on the high seas.” From Discovery and Story House Productions.



“The Haunted” follows paranormal investigators using infrared cameras and recording devices to explore “true, chilling and terrifying stories of animals and their owners who are experiencing the unexplainable.” This one-hour program was produced by Picture Shack Entertainment for Discovery.



“Into the Deep 3D” is an IMAX special on deep-sea marine life.



“Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D” from IMAX features Tom Hanks narrating a retrospective of the astronauts who walked on the moon.



“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” the animated Sony motion picture about food falling from the sky, and...



“Monster House,” a Sony picture about a “suburban home... physically animated by a vengeful human soul looking to stir up trouble from beyond the grave.”



Sony, Discovery and IMAX announced their 3D joint venture in January. Discovery agreed to provide the network, sales and technical support as well as 3D rights to its content and promotion. Sony is contributing advertising, corporate sponsorship and 3D rights to film and music content. IMAX is also providing licensing for future 3D films and patented image technology.

-- Deborah D. McAdams