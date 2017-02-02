360 Video to Bring the Super Bowl to Soldiers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF.—Some soldiers serving the U.S. abroad are going to get a taste of home thanks to Hyundai, who is bringing this weekend’s Super Bowl to them through 360 video. Hydundai is producing the Super Bowl spot “Operation Better,” which will be directed by filmmaker Peter Berg.

Using specially built 360 “immersion pods,” troops based at unnamed locations overseas will be able to experience the Super Bowl like they are actually in the stadium. The footage from these pods will then be edited together for a 90-second commercial depicting the soldiers’ experiences. The commercial will air in the first commercial slot after the game concludes.

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m., in Houston.