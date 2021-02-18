2021 NAB Show to Host SMTE and Radio Show

WASHINGTON—The 2021 NAB Show is going to play host to two other NAB marquee events in conjunction with the Las Vegas conference—the Sales and Management Television Exchange (SMTE) and the Radio Show.

SMTE is an event designed for television station-level managers and staff in small and medium markets. The event explores management and revenue-generating sales strategies to help stations increase their bottom line. SMTE will take place from Oct. 8-9.

The Radio Show is NAB’s annual event for the audio industry, providing executive thought-leadership, creative business strategies and innovative solutions as well as educational sessions and networking for radio professionals. It will be held from Oct. 13-14.

All SMTE and Radio Show registrants will have access to the NAB Show Floor from Oct. 10-13 and All Access programming that begins on Oct. 9, including NAB Show Mainstage events, featured keynotes and NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith’s State of the Broadcast Industry Address. Registration for both SMTE and Radio Show will open in the summer.

“We are excited to bring these popular events under the NAB Show umbrella in 2021, offering a unique experience that is both familiar and new at the most comprehensive convention of its kind,” said Smith.