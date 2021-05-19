2021 NAB Show Registration Now Open

WASHINGTON—The 2021 NAB Show, which will mark a return to the in-person Las Vegas conference after a year of forced virtual events, is now accepting registrations.

The NAB Show is less than five months away, scheduled for Oct. 9-13, and will be co-located with the Radio Show and NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange, which are also taking registrations.

“We look forward to delivering the first live, major domestic industry event following a long hiatus for all events,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. “NAB Show represents a significant annual business catalyst for the media industry, which is eager to get back to doing business face-to-face, according to recent trade show attendee research. With momentum building toward the show in October, we continue to prioritize health and safety with a sound plan in place to deliver a safe experience for our community.”

The events will kick off Oct. 8-9 with SMTE, a conference focused on innovative revenue generating strategies for small and medium market TV stations. The NAB Show gets underway on Oct. 9, with NAB Show floor access open to all registrants from Oct. 10-13. The Radio Show, co-produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau, is set for Oct. 13-14.

Dual-site sessions, including partnerships with SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, will take place throughout the conference.