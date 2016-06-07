2016 Student Murrow Awards Announced

WASHINGTON—The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the winners of the 2016 Student Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards recognize outstanding work by student journalists across United States in three categories: audio, video and digital.

“This year’s winners demonstrate a level of excellence we want to encourage in journalism programs across the country,” said RTDNA Chair Kathy Walker in the announcement.

Noel Gasca, winner in the audio category, is a freshman at Emerson College in Boston and has produced work for KUOW in Seattle. Gasca won for her story “Ivy,” an audio adaption of her 2016 Gracie Grand Award-winning story “Why This Teen Stopped Hiding Her Dad’s Abuse.”

The video category winner, Vivian Feke, produced a story titled “Making a Difference.” Feke has just graduated from Kent State University with a dual degree in broadcast journalism and criminal justice. She served as general manager for two years at her school’s television station, which was awarded College Station of the Year honors by the College Media Association.

Student journalists Alexandra Garretón, Jake Nicol and Chris Schodt from the University of California Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism won in the digital category for their story “Wiped, Flashed, and Rekitted.” Both Garretón and Schodt are California-based freelance journalists and Nicol works as a video journalist for the Wall Street Journal. All are recent graduates.

To see the winning entries, visit the Student Murrow Awards winners page at rtdna.org. The winners will be recognized at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York on Oct. 10. Winners of the national Edward R. Murrow Awards for professionals will be announced later this month.