2015 ATSC Broadcast TV Conference to Discuss TV’s Future

WASHINGTON – The Advance Television Systems Conference will hold a panel discussion on the future of television during the 2015 ATSC Broadcast TV Conference, featuring industry leaders Gordon Smith, Michael Powell and Gary Shapiro.

Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, Powell, president and CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, and Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association, will lead “The Future of Television Super Panel,” a discussion on how the TV industry will adapt to changing consumer tastes, new expectations and evolving technology. Richard E. Wiley, chairman of WileyRein and former FCC chairman.

The 2015 ATSC Broadcast TV Conference, under the banner “Tune In to the Future,” will take place on May 14 at the Reagan International Commerce Center. The conference is also set to feature a broadcast executive roundtable on strategic business issues on the incentive auction and the future of broadcast TV, as well as presentations on the status of ATSC 3.0 and industry research reports. The full schedule will be available in April.

Registration is now open.