2014 Best of Show ~ Part 3

Joey Gill presents the Best of Show Award to Paulien Ruijssenaars, Harmonic’s senior director of corporate marketing, in recognition of Harmonic’s VOS Video Processing Ecosystem.George Stromeyer, Harmonic’s senior vice president of worldwide sales, receives the Best of Show Award for Harmonic’s Electra XVM Virtualized Media Processor.

Steve Copeland, director, networking PLM, accepts the Best of Show award for Imagine communications’ Selenio MCP1.Chris Dutton, senior field engineer, accepts the Best of Show award for Imagine Communications’ SelenioNext.

Mio Babic, IStream Planet president and CEO, accepts the Best of Show award for the IStreamPlanet Aventus.(L to R) Melissa Misicka, IZotope’s marketing manager; Dave Hill Jr., IZotope’s vice president of sales and marketing; and Kim Pfluger, IZotope’s press relations coordinator, accept the Best of Show Award for the company’s RX 3 Audio Repair and Restoration Software

LiveU’s vice president of sales, Mike Savello, accepts the Best of Show Award for the LU500 full HD transmission system.Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne, accepts the Best of Show award for MicroDyne’s “The BullDog.”

Accepting the Best of Show award for the Nautel NT Series low power digital UHF TV transmitter are (L to R) Gary Liebisch, regional sales manager, eastern United States; John Abdnour, regional sales manager, Asia/Pacific; Peter Conlon, president and CEO; Gerardo Vargas, sales manager, Latin America; Kevin Rodgers, director of customer service; John Whyte, director of marketing; and Nelson Bohorquez, customer support.(L to R) Tom Grove, NEP developer, Jeff Joslin, NEP Labs VP/ chief engineer, and George Hoover, NEP’s chief technology officer, receive the Best of Show Award for NEP’s “The Wall” Apple iPad app for configuration of monitor walls in mobile production units.

Steve Paulsen, NewTek’s corporate event manager, accepts the Best of Show Award for NewTek’s 3Play 440 live sports production system.Colin Blake, Nexidia’s senior sales engineer, media & entertainment products, accepts the Best of Show Award for Nexidia’s NexidiaQC product.

Greg Estes, NVIDIA’S vice president of marketing, pro visualization & design, and general manager of media and entertaibment, receives the Best of Show Award for the company’s Iray visual computing appliance.