2011 NAB Show Product Review: Cameras

Freelancer Bruce Helm Probst checks out the Hitachi SK-HD 1200. Photo by Dawley/Kovacs

Cameras that advanced the state of imaging technology were introduced across the board at the 2011 NAB. Show Models with higher resolution, faster transmission, 3D capability, slower motion and smaller form factors were all on the exhibition floor.



Abel Cine introduced the Phantom 65-Z3D, featuring a single camera, signal lens, single recorder 3D system with adjustable zero parallax.



ARRI debuted the ALEXA Plus, an upgrade to its ALEXA camera line that adds built-in wireless remote control, ARRI's Lens Data System, and built-in position and motion sensors.



Canon launched its ultra-compact XA10 professional camcorder, which records full HD 1080p using an AVCHD codec. It sports a 10x lens and can record to a 64 GB internal flash drive or two SDXC-compatible card slots.



Grass Valley introduced its 3G transmission system capable of carrying 3 Gbps signals via triax and fiber optic cable. It extends triax transmission by 25 percent, and handles video from 3D HD camera pairs.



Hitachi debuted four HDTV cameras the SK-HD2200 studio-body camera, SK-HD1200 handheld companion, DK-HD200 POV box-camera, and SK-HD2000, a studio-body camera companion to the portable SK-HD1000.



Ikegami premiered its HDK-97A, 3G HD portable camera system supporting 60p and 4:4:4 3G HDTV formats, and with capability for sending 3G data to and from the camera. Also new from Ikegami, in partnership with NAC Image Technology, is the Hi-Motion II Ultra Slow Motion Camera, a three-CMOS sensor camera head with built-in memory and slow motion.





Shigeaki Tomisawa of Kyodo Television in Japan auditions the Ikegami Hi-Motion II camera. Photo by Dawley/KovacsJVC introduced its GY-HM750U ProHD compact shoulder-mount camcorder, designed for fast-moving shooting. It records on SDHC cards and/or optional SxS recorder. Also shown was the GY-HMZ1U ProHD 3D camcorder, with an integrated 3D twin lens design. It records left/right images in 1920x1080 resolution.



Meduza previewed the first integrated 4K 3D camera; its 4096x3072 sensor can be upgraded as larger sensors become available.



MINIATURE CAMERAS



Indiecam showcased its indiePOV, a small HD camera with a 12-bit CMOS sensor delivering progressive 1920x1080 images.



Pure4C GmbH introduced the SinaCAM, a small form-factor HD camera with a single 2/3-inch CMOS sensor.



VIO presented its POV.HD high-definition point-of-view camera with six-element lens and shockproof, dustproof and watertight construction. It’s powered by four AA cells.



Panasonic unveiled its AG-HPX250 P2 camcorder with 4:2:2 AVC-Intra recording, 21x zoom lens and variable frame rates. It's equipped with 1/3-inch 2.2 megapixel 3-MOS imagers. Also introduced was the AG-3DP1 stereoscopic camcorder with 1/3-inch 2.2 megapixel 3-MOS 3-chip imagers.



RED Digital Cinema demo-ed its 5K RED EPIC, EPIC-M, 4.5K RED ONE and Scarlett 3K models.





Abraham Williams (back to camera) of Blue River Productions tries out the Panasonic AG-3DP1 3D camera, which is mounted on the end of a jib. Photo by Dawley/KovacsSony debuted its F65 CineAlta digital cinema camera with an 8K full CMOS imager for full 4K digital movie production. Sony also introduced new features for its PMW-F3 professional handheld digital production camcorder with a Super 35mm imager, including 3D-Link capability, options for RGB 4:4:4 and S-LOG output and a wide angle and high power zoom lens. The company also introduced a pair of new 3D camcorders: the PMW-TD300 and the HXR-NX3D1.



MINIATURE CAMERAS



Contour demo-ed ContourGPS, a wearable, POV camera that records full 1080p images with GPS location. It provides a 135-degree view.



GoPro showcased its Hero HD cameras, small, inexpensive, waterproof, and designed for use on helmets, surfboards and motorized vehicles.



Ikonoscop introduced its small, A-cam dII, with a 16mm sensor and 1920x1080 imaging in RAW format to provide mastering in multiple HD formats.



Wige Media showcased its Cunima MCU[2] small form-factor HD camera, which requires no external camera control unit, and provides ASI output in H.264.



HIGH SPEED, SLOW MOTION





The Vision Research booth had a good demonstration for its high speed camera, Phantom HD Gold. Photo by Dawley/KovacsI-movix showed its SprintCam Vvs HD, a fully integrated slo-mo system for sports and other applications. It's optimized for 3D apps, with left/right-eye units controlled by the same operator panel.



Mega Speed showed a range of portable high speed HD cameras with C-mount lenses. The HHC X4 can image at up to 600 fps in 720p.



Olympus showcased its i-SPEED series of high speed cameras, capable of full 720 imaging at up to 2000 fps.



Photron featured its FastCam BC2 HD super slow motion camera that provides 2000 fps imaging at 1920x1080.



Vision Research showcased its Emmy -winning Phantom HD Gold and unveiled its v641 ultra-slow motion camera, with 90-times frame rate capture in full 1920x1080 resolution.



