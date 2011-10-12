2011 Miss Universe Pageant relies on Clear-Com

Broadcasting Televisão Ltda., a service provider specializing in capturing and transmitting multimedia content, used Clear-Com systems in its OB van to coordinate the broadcast of Miss Universe 2011.

Savana Comunicações, Clear-Com’s exclusive distributor in Brazil, advised and provided the Clear-Com intercom systems for Broadcasting Televisão Ltda. Its communications platform, comprising two Eclipse-Median digital matrix intercom, two IVC-32 high-density IP connection cards and 25 IP-enabled V-Series user control panels, offered flexible connections for seamless collaboration between the production team, directors, audio engineers and camera operators.

The Eclipse-Medians, installed in the OB van’s server room, conveniently served as the central, digital matrix frames for data and audio to be routed. The IVC-32 cards enabled direct IP connectivity from the Eclipse-Medians to the V-Series panels, which linked the production, post-production, audio, transmission and video control areas within and outside of the OB van.

By using IP technology, cumbersome cable management was nonexistent, and key assignments were easily programmed onto the V-Series panels over the IP network, facilitating a fast communications setup and quick production changes. Because the Eclipse allowed the broadcast team to have reliable and clear conversations, all operations, from orchestrating lighting and mixing audio to transmitting feeds and directing, were synchronized.