Wheatstone Notes Recent Sales

BERN, N.C.—From the Who’s Buying What column: Wheatstone reported several recent sales. They include:



New Hampshire Public Radio in Concord, N.H., ordered two more IP Blades and WheatNet-IP audio drivers for its BE AudioVault automation system. Soundfusion in Johannesburg, South Africa, ordered eight more E-1 control surfaces for a community radio station in South Africa. Canada’s CBC Radio added a Vorsis embedded Blade and GP-16 programmable button panel to a WheatNet-IP system through Marketing Marc Vallee.



Leighton Broadcast in St. Cloud, Minn., added three SideBoard control surfaces. CJLS(FM) in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, added a SideBoard control surface to an existing WheatNet-IP system through Ron Paley Broadcast. And CBC Radio Network in Edmonton, Alberta, added eight SideBoard control surfaces to a WheatNet-IP network through Marketing Marc Vallee.



Wheatstone also listed recent sales of Audioarts Engineering gear to Humber College in Toronto, Ontario, through Ron Paley Broadcast; Radio Nana (Accra, Ghana) from BSW; Audio Solution (Taipei, Taiwan); and Thailand Government Public Relations Department (Bangkok) through Broadcast and Studio Company.



Processing products were purchased by Leighton Broadcast (St. Cloud, Minn.); Fisher Productions (Chandler, AZ); Univision (Houston); Entercom Communications in Austin, Texas; and Mediaworks of New Zealand.



