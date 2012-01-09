Thoma Bravo Completes Telestream Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo, LLC has completed the acquisition of Telestream, the Nevada City, Calif., video transcoder created by former Grass Valley veteran Dan Castles. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Telestream has 160 employees and operations in Virginia, Sweden and Germany. Its customers include leading media companies such as CBS, BBC, CNN, FOX, CBC, Comcast, Direct TV, Time Warner, MTV, Discovery and Lifetime, as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments.



The completion of this acquisition marks Thoma Bravo’s 19th acquisition in the software space. Castles will continue as CEO.