SBE to Conduct IP Address Webinar

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Society of Broadcast Engineers is conducting its third IP webinar, this one examining IP address management. The bell rings for the virtual classroom on Jan. 31, 2013, 2–3:30 p.m.



The ever-popular Wayne Pecena, assistant director of Educational Broadcast Services, Office of Information Technology, Texas A&M, will be the instructor.



SBE explains: “Implementing IP addressing schemes to efficiently utilize public IP address space can be challenging for the broadcast network engineer. IP addressing for ease of host management, security, and performance further adds to the sometimes complexity and confusion. This webinar will dispel some of the complexity and provide practical tips, tools, and resources to effectively manage IP address space.”



It adds that “This webinar will provide a practical tutorial in IPv4 addressing principals, addressing schemes, and subnet design using private and public addressing. The webinar will include practical exercises to reverse engineer an unknown IP address plan and steps to designing an IP addressing scheme focused upon a small broadcast facility. In addition, IPv6 addressing concepts will be introduced.”



The webinar is a key to preparation for the SBE Certified Broadcast Network Engineer certification exam. It is also worth one credit under Category I of the Recertification Schedule for SBE Certifications.



SBE members: $49, nonmembers: $75.