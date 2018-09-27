Hundreds Of Local TV Stations Sign On To GIA Cloud

NEW YORK— Nearly 320 TV local TV stations within the past 30 days have signed on with PremiumMedia360 to adopt its Guidance Intelligent Assistant (GIA) Cloud platform to advance the goal of accelerating automated advertising transactions, the company announced this week.

The announcement is seen as a milestone in an ongoing industrywide effort to address fragmentation of transactional data across local TV markets based on the TV Interface Practices (TIP) initiative. Backed by Hearst Television, Nexstar Media Group, Raycom Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, and Tribune Media, the TIP Initiative is focused on automating ad transactions for local broadcasters and media agencies.

By deploying the PremiumMedia360’s GIA Cloud platform, the stations now are employing the TIP standard to streamline ad transactions and respond to the rapid evolution of linear TV ads.

“The TV industry and their agency counterparts will all benefit from achieving seamless, real-time, two-way and error-free data connectivity,” said John Bowser, CEO, PremiumMedia360. “We believe this is just the first step towards realizing the still untapped potential in broadcast television, a critical ad channel, and we’re hearing from players across the TIP Initiative, that this is exactly the kind of momentum they wanted to see.”

The PremiumMedia360 GIA Cloud platform as an intelligent, open-source transactional data management platform designed specifically for linear TV advertising. Powered by AI, the Software as a Service (SaaS) solution acts as universal translator that integrates with existing software platforms. The platform reformats, automates and synchronizes the data flow between TV stations and ad agencies.

More information is available on the PremiumMedia360 website.