5Qs About NAB 2016: Kyle Walker

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology asked a cross-section of NAB Show-goers a series of five questions regarding what they considered the main themes, evidence of those, whether or not these initiatives will take hold, and what promising technologies from past NAB Shows did not see daylight. (A complete list of quotes from respondents and links to their full 5Qs is at “NAB 2016 in 21 Quotes.”)



Kyle Walker, vice president of technology at Weigel Broadcasting:

Q1.How many NAB Shows have you attended?

K.W. With the exception of last year when I had a surprise baby, every show since 1996.



Q2.What, in your opinion, were the main themes of the show this year?

K.W. ATSC 3.0, IP, 4K and OTT workflows.



Q3.What were some examples of these themes?

K.W. While I feel ATSC 3.0 is lacking from the sense of how we can actually execute it in say the top 30 markets, I liked the consumer experience areas. IP-centric workflows is certainly the future. Many manufacturers have made significant progress in this area over the last year.



Q4.Do you foresee any or all of these technologies or initiatives taking hold?

K.W. I want ATSC 3.0 to work, but we have to figure out 1) the business model for a typical call letter station, and 2) how the transition would actually work in large markets. IP will certainly be a part of our future. Many of us are doing IP workflows today. It will only continue to grow.



Q5.What technology that impressed you most at a past show didn’t see the light of day?

K.W. Grass Valley’s MediaFuse. I still like it even today.