Work Microwave Appoints Andreas Lermann Director of Sales and Marketing

HOLZKIRCHEN, GERMANY — Work Microwave, a European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications, navigation, defense electronics, and sensors and measurement equipment, announced the appointment of Andreas Lermann as the new director of sales and marketing. Lermann is responsible for driving product strategy and global business development for Work Microwave’s SatCom, Defense, and Sensor units to increase the company’s worldwide sales presence and revenue streams.



Prior to being employed at Work Microwave, Lermann was the senior manager of business development and strategic customers for the aerospace and defense division of Spinner and business development manager for satellite technology at Airbus D&S. In both positions he was instrumental at implementing new products and strengthening companywide sales.



Lermann has also served as the head of the department of navigation as a professor at Bundeswehr Geoinformation Service where he developed instrument calibration processes and lectured on GNSS positioning, navigation, and radar remote sensing at the University of German Federal Armed Forces.



Lermann holds an engineer’s degree in Geodesy and Geoinformation from the University of German Armed Forces Munich; an MBA from the University of Applied Sciences Turku, Finland; and Ph.D. in science from the University of Salzburg.



He is based out of the company’s corporate headquarters in Holzkirchen and reports directly to the CEO.