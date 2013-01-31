WJRT-TV enhances file-based workflow

WJRT-TV, the ABC affiliate in Flint, MI, has optimized its file-based workflow with the aid of NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS).

Leveraging CLASS, the station has increased operational efficiencies, reduces costs and is delivering a higher quality on-air presentation to viewers located in Flint and the surrounding Tri-Cities of Saginaw, Bay City and Midland.

According to WJRT-TV director of engineering Skip Orvis, the station first realized efficiencies from NVerzion automation in 2001 when it transitioned from tape- to file-based operations. "Between the initial automation installation and this latest enhancement, we have dramatically reduced the number of master control operators needed, allowing us to devote more resources to quality control and deliver a superior quality on-air presentation," he said.

WJRT operates three channels: the main HD channel, which delivers ABC and local programming, and two SD subchannels offering the Live Well Network and weather programming.

The station recently optimized its file-based workflow by adding new NVerzion automation capabilities, including an NCompass ingest management application that automatically transfers files from Pathfire and PitchBlue content delivery systems directly to the on-air server in addition to controlling automatic scheduling of secondary and tertiary events, such as snipes and other graphics originating from a new WideOrbit traffic system.

The new NCompass application supports NVerzion's CLASS approach to broadcast automation, which leverages partnerships with third-party equipment manufacturers. Relying on CLASS, WJRT can capitalize on the ROI value of existing master control switcher and graphics systems, while also deploying new technologies, such as the NCompass.

CLASS is based on a modular architecture that eliminates any single point of failure within the WJRT's file-based workflow. Engineers can bypass any equipment that is not functioning properly and deliver a seamless on-air broadcast. While the NVerzion automation system currently controls WJRT's main HD channel and the Live Well Network subchannel, harnessing the scalability of CLASS, the station can control its weather subchannel as well as any additional channels in the future without employing more workstations.