Wayne Arvidson, ATTO Technology

Expected tech trends: This business is about monetizing content. As larger percentages of that content are viewed on a wide variety of devices, at higher and higher resolutions, being able to support this varied workflow, as well as seamlessly integrate into enterprise-level IT infrastructures is essential. The key technology trends that support this transition are faster storage and network connectivity, more integrated asset management, and support for virtualized and “big data” infrastructures, all things ATTO is demonstrating in our stand, and via the 60 plus solution partners we have on the show floor.

What’s new: ATTO Technology has a number of new things at the show, with the expansion of our Thunderbolt-enabled Desklink line and our new 7500 Storage Controller being the key ones. The Desklink family now supports 16 Gb Fibre Channel and multiple-port 10Gb Ethernet which allows powerful new Thunderbolt-enabled mobile workstations to integrate into high-end production workflows from the field or on-set, thus extending the reach of 4K and UHD production possibilities. The FibreBridge 7500 provides a platform to build out virtualized infrastructures, enhance the performance of flash-based and hybrid storage arrays, as well as support software defined storage and metro-clustering, enabling the integration of production and media asset management with enterprise IT infrastructure supporting the complete workflow from content production to delivery and monetization.



Initial thoughts on 4K and even 8K:At ATTO, we’re seeing the rapid adoption of our 16 Gb Fibre Channel and 12 Gb SAS solutions, as well as a jump in 10Gb Ethernet network and storage adapters. 16 Gb Fibre Channel is transitioning at almost double the pace of the 4 Gb to 8 Gb transition. What’s driving this is the need for additional bandwidth to support 4K, UHD, and 8K content production. With the drop in price on consumer electronics to view 4K, and multiple companies supporting delivery of content, we’re seeing more of our partners building solutions to support the workflow.



What’s your favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam: One of my favorite places in Amsterdam is D'Vijff Vlieghen located at Spuistraat 294-302. It’s a unique combination of excellent restaurant and eclectic museum. It always amazes me to be eating amongst Rembrandt drawings that legend has he traded for an excellent meal hundreds of years ago.

How many IBCs for you, and what’s your best trade show tip: This is my 19th IBC and over the years I’ve come to the conclusion that Dr. Scholl is who has developed the technology I can most personally relate to! I’d like to nominate them for a “Best of Show” award.