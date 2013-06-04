Vodafone enters into access agreement with German telecom

Vodafone recently entered into a next-generation network access agreement with Deutsche Telekom ("DT") which will allow Vodafone to offer high-speed fixed-line broadband and IPTV services across Germany.

Vodafone will initially use DT's VDSL network under a bespoke IP-based bitstream agreement. This will allow Vodafone to offer its customers connection speeds of up to 50Mb/s (rising to 100Mb/s once DT has deployed vectoring technology), as well as Vodafone’s own on-demand and broadcast IPTV services.

The two companies have also agreed that a new, more advanced Ethernet-based bitstream product will be made available by DT to Vodafone starting in 2016, which will allow an even greater level of differentiation and control over the design and delivery of the services that Vodafone offers to consumers and enterprise customers.

The agreement, which is subject to approval by the Federal Network Agency, marks a significant further expansion of Vodafone’s strategy to offer unified communications services in European enterprise and consumer markets. It follows announcements including an agreement with Orange in Spain to build a new fiber-to-the-home network, announced in March 2013, and the acquisition of Cable & Wireless Worldwide in the UK, completed in July 2012.