Videocon d2h Implements Grass Valley’s iTX Playout

MONTREAL—Videocon d2h, a satellite television and interactive radio service provider based in India, is deploying the iTX integrated playout platform from Grass Valley for their direct-to-home platform services. iTX will handle 24 additional standard-definition and four high-definition channels. These channels will be uplinked with the existing 370-plus turnaround channels and made available to the more than 12 million Videocon users.



iTX from Grass Valley is an integrated playout platform for broadcast television that enables future expansion in both channel count and advanced functionality, including rich graphics with Vertigo XG and end-to-end monitoring with iControl and Kaleido.