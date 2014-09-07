Vendor View, Warren Arenstein, Primestream Corp.

Expected tech trends: I think the tech trends will focus on the fundamentals of file-based workflows. The amount of content that users are collecting is growing exponentially and content creators are going back to the beginning to examine their digital asset management strategies – with an emphasis on systems that can scale and give access to users from anywhere.

What’s new: Primestream will be showing the latest versions of the FORK Production and Xchange Suite software products. FORK v4.6 includes deep, two-way integrations with non-linear editors like Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer,and Apple Final Cut Pro X. The integrations support edit-while-capture workflows with XDCAM, ProRes, and AVC-Intra—empowering sports, news, entertainment, and corporate video operations to use industry-leading NLEs — while gaining the benefits of the FORK media asset management and automation platform for I/O, logging, tagging, proxy editing, workflow management, and archiving.

Initial thoughts on 4K and even 8K: Primestream is preparing for these new formats and 4k/8k workflows. Most of our clients are still dealing with optimizing file-based workflows with standard 1080i and 720p formats and, in some cases, still transitioning from SD! It will be interesting to see if this changes at IBC this year.



Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam: Mayur Indian Restaurant off of the Leidseplein - but dont tell anyone - it’s already hard enough to get a table!

How many IBCs for you, and what’s your best trade show tip: This will be my 9th consecutive IBC - pace yourself. IBC is the longest of the trade shows that I regularly attend and the extra day or two can wear you down. Amsterdam certainly has its share of distractions and diversions - don't try to do them all - there’s always IBC 2015.