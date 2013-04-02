Utah Scientific unveils router control apps

Utah Scientific unveiled mobile router control apps that enable control of the company's routers from iPad and Android tablets.

The apps connect directly to the system contro

ller and automatically download router configuration, labels and status for quick operation wherever a Wi-Fi connection to the controller is available. Like all Utah Scientific control panels, the apps' panel layout, button assignments, button colors and even button icons are user-configurable for creating virtual control panels to suit specific applications or locations.

Using the RCP-3a Ethernet protocol, the apps connect to a router controlled to download the router's source and destination lists, and then place the sources and destinations on buttons on the GUI. The apps will work with any single-level router up to 144 x 144 in size as long as the system controller is able to support RCP-3a communications.