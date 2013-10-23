Unicorn Media delivers closed caption system

Unicorn Media, announced that its publishing system now supports multiscreen closed captions in compliance with expanding FCC regulations affecting Internet video content.

The company’s patented Unicorn Once technology facilitates embedding closed caption information in a standard technical format, enabling customers to meet the FCC safe harbor requirement. Unicorn Once accepts closed captioning as an input in multiple formats, including 608/708, SMPTE-TT, SCC, etc. The service then dynamically translates closed captioned-enabled input format(s) into multiple output formats, such as 608/708, WebVTT, SMPTE-TT and others, to support closed captions for multiscreen devices. Using the closed caption and video format appropriate for the device, Unicorn Once then delivers the video.

“The Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act expands access to content for hearing impaired viewers with new closed caption requirements,” noted Bill Rinehart, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Unicorn Media. “Regulations mandating closed captions on all TV content across all screens makes the process of delivering video even more complex. Our technology enables customers to ingest one mezzanine file, dynamically insert ads and deliver closed captions on all of their live or VoD TV content via a single URL to reach an audience of IP-enabled multi-screen devices.”

The Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act was designed to broaden closed captioning requirements in phases. The requirement for all broadcasters and publishers to provide closed captioning for the online broadcast of TV programming went into effect last year. Unicorn Media helps publishers comply across all device types.

