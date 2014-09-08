TV2 in Denmark goes for R&S DVS Systems

HANOVER, GERMANY and ODENSE, DENMARK — TV 2, a publicly owned television station based in Odense, has opted for Rohde & Schwarz DVS equipment to streamline its workflows. The ingest and production server R&S Venice as well as the storage solution R&S DVS-SAN will play a vital role in the optimized infrastructure at TV 2. These systems will be bundled into four independent set-ups to optimize the most important part of the distribution operation.



Two independent set-ups designed for redundancy, each consisting of 40 R&S Venice channels and one R&S DVS-SAN with 100 TB, will be responsible for 24/7 playout of TV 2’s main channel in eight regional versions and five other national channels. Its bridge-building capabilities not only gave the ingest and production server R&S Venice its name, they also help TV 2 to smoothly integrate parts of its existing equipment such as the playout-automation and digital-archiving systems into its new workflows. As an open system, R&S Venice could easily be adapted to support LXF, the format used for archiving at TV 2. This way, legacy data can be played out directly, and even mixed with MXF files, without the need for any conversion.



Another set-up comprising 32 Venice channels and another identical 100 TB R&S DVS-SAN will mainly be used for program ingest and visual quality control. According to common practice at major TV stations, the fourth set-up with four Venice channels is mainly used to test software upgrades and new workflow options prior to implementing these in the production workflow.





