TV A Crítica Adopts IMT for HD

MANAUS, BRAZIL—Integrated Microwave Technologiessaid it signed a deal to provide a range of wireless microwave equipment to Brazilian broadcasting station TV A Crítica, a Rede Record affiliate.



Videodata, a Brazilian systems integrator and equipment supplier, facilitated the purchase, which included IMT’s RF Central RMR-X6-II Six-Way Diversity Receiver, Nucomm CPTx-II Compact Video Transmitter, two RF Central microLite HD Elite Systems, one in the 5.8-GHz unlicensed and the other in the 2-GHz licensed band, an additional RF Central microLite MPEG-4 Receiver as well as associated block-down converters and antennas. The IMT equipment will be used by the station to support broadcast operations in Manaus, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.



TV A Crítica will use the CPTx-II for air-to-ground broadcast coverage. It will function as a portable link with a directional antenna with associated custom mount and it can also be fitted onto a motorcycle with IMT’s designated mount. The station will also employ it as part of its helicopter fleet, as the transmitter can be mounted on a standard ARINC tray, which comes as part of IMT’s motorcycle mount.



IMT’s Nucomm Compact Portable Tx-II (CPTx-II) delivers HD/SD output at up to 8W in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz.



IMT’s RF Central RMR-X6-II is a software-defined, six-input digital diversity receiver that provides maximum ratio combining, DVB-T-receive capabilities, an ASI output for forwarding the stream, UDP streaming over IP (Ethernet) and an internal MPEG-2 SD/HD decoder.



The RF Central microLite HD Elite System is a complete video RF link in a portable package, with all required accessories specifically chosen to optimize total system performance. Featuring IMT’s microLite HD Transmitter and microLite HD Receiver, this complete setup includes hand-selected antennas.



