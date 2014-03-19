Turkey's Digiturk Upgrades With Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE.—Turkish satellite television provider Digiturk is expanding its broadcast facility with the addition of new Grass Valley gear, including the Trinix NXT 192x192 Digital Video Routing Switcher, a new Apex Plus 384x384 Digital Audio Routing Switcher, a Maestro Scalable Master Control system, and a Jupiter Routing Switcher Control, to deliver programming to its satellite platform.



The new broadcast infrastructure will enable Digiturk to further enhance the performance of its on-air programming while consolidating its current broadcast infrastructure, while allow for increased control and creative freedom for its broadcasts. The Trinix NXT offers low power consumption and an efficient cooling system. The Apex Plus addresses routing switcher requirements for large-scale broadcast infrastructures that need to support different digital audio formats and sampling rates. Designed with full support in mind, Digiturk’s newly installed Trinix and Apex Plus routing switchers are supported by Grass Valley’s Jupiter and Maestro control system solutions.

