TruConnect app puts MiFi users in control of 3G data usage

The new Manage My MiFi app from TruConnect Mobile allows users to monitor 3G data usage on any MiFi Intelligent Mobile Hotspot by Novatel Wireless in real time.

TruConnect Mobile, launched in September 2011, developed the app to provide users with greater control over their own data consumption, whether on the company’s pay-as-you-go plan or to avoid overage charges on other carriers’ contract-based plans.

The small, simple-to-install app monitors and reports real-time MiFi data usage. It provides a real-time graph of the actual data rate and real-time MiFi status reporting on signal strength, battery strength, roaming indicator and current mobile network.

The app also provides real-time session status on total session usage, total session cost, session duration and the number of devices connected during the session.

TruConnect offers a mobile data service for laptops and tablets that costs only $4.99 per month and 3.9 cents per megabyte.

The app is available now as a free download in the iTunes app store, Amazon Appstore and Android Market. The Mac version can be downloaded from www.managemymifi.com. The PC version of the app will be available on the same website later this month.