The Indonesia Channel Launches Globally

SINGAPORE—Indonesia’s first English language entertainment and lifestyle channel, The Indonesia Channel, has signed a deal with Globecast to launch its 24-hour channel on multiple platforms.



From Globecast Asia’s state-of-the-art digital media facility at Mediapolis in Singapore, Globecast is providing its playout and media management services for The Indonesia Channel, localizing content and ensuring that proper formats are available to suit to each region’s needs. In addition, Globecast also provides its over-the-top managed solution, making sure that the content is suitable for mobile viewing on various devices.



Viewers have easy access to watch the channel because it is available on different platforms. First, the channel can be viewed from homes across Asia/Pacific via the MEASAT-3 satellite. Second, the channel is also available across Europe via Globecast’s fiber delivery, and third, its presence online via the OTT model can be reached all over the world, in most countries where high speed broadband prevails. Viewers on the go can access the channel from their mobile phones, tablets and notebooks, anywhere, and at anytime they want.



The Indonesia Channel is privately funded, the first-of-its-kind English channel that has a programming mix of news and general entertainment including music, movies, health, lifestyle and fashion.



Dalton Tanonaka, CEO of The Indonesia Channel said, “We seek to inform and entertain viewers around the world with cool and informative shows. We chose Globecast to deliver our content because of its international reputation for quality service.”