Tedial Provides Doordarshan With Integrated MAM and Archive

MALAGA, SPAIN—Tedial announced a major sale of its Tarsys enterprise MAM system to Indian public service broadcaster, Doordarshan. The Tedial system, installed at Doordarshan’s Kolkata facility provides its operators with core and browser-based desktop media tools as well as a fully integrated archive system, able to scale in volume and throughput. The Tedial archive will connect to Doordarshan’s sites in other regions as well as its central archive in Delhi. The installation was carried out by Tedial’s Indian partner MediaGuru.



Doordarshan provides television, radio, online and mobile services throughout metropolitan and regional India and overseas through the Indian Network and also Radio India. As well as delivering a fully equipped archive, Tedial’s Tarsys MAM will enable Doordarshan to ingest its existing U-matic, Betacam SP, DVCPR050 and XDCAM HD422 program content stored on tapes and optical disc media, into the system in both high and low resolution formats. Tarsys is fully integrated with 30TB of HP Online Storage and a 48-slot HP LTO6 tape library as well as Tektronix Cerify QC for automated quality control of file-based content. It enables operators at the facility to browse, catalog, search and store content via the Tedial web-client.