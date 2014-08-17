Tata Communications Automates With ScheduALL

HOLLYWOOD—ScheduALL has deployed its comprehensive Link solution at Tata Communications’ video Master Control Room in Pune, India.



The implementation has resulted in the transformation of a formerly manual booking process to a new level of automation including bandwidth capacity management, conflict prevention, transmission validation and automated transmission path selection.



The Tata Communications global network includes connectivity with over 300 media hotspots across 125 cities globally. All Occasional Usage transmission bookings will now pass through a centralized system powered by ScheduALL’ s Link, capabilities combined with real-time reporting for costs, revenue, personnel and fiber inventory utilization.



The Link solution implemented at Tata Communications leverages ScheduALL’ s interoperability platform ScheduAL Chorus, providing a two-way interface to its Nimbra Vision network management system from Net Insight. The integration technology built into Chorus allows for “schedule-once” efficiency, automating the entire end-to-end process from booking to transmission.