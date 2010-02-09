Systems integrators rank broadcast technology vendors for quality

This is the second in a series of posts that discusses how a global sample of more than 325 systems integrators who participated in the 2009 Big Broadcast Survey ranked broadcast technology vendors in a variety of measures.

In an era when many broadcasters are shedding technology positions, systems integrators have become an extremely important part of the technology value chain. Broadcasters now routinely outsource their project work to systems integrators, who are called in for their expertise and experience. Thus, the relationship that vendors have with their SI partners is very important to their business.

Last week, I posted an article about how how systems integrators rank broadcast technology vendors for innovation, and today, I am going to look at how this influential group ranked vendors for quality.

Quality is an important ranking, and I have looked previously at quality ranking of broadcast technology vendors, including how broadcasters of different sizes rank vendors for quality.

The chart shows the responses from more than 325 systems integrators. It is broken out by geography to show the responses of the global sample of systems integrators as well as the responses of those in EMEA and the Americas. Due to a small sample size, systems integrator rankings for Asia-Pacific have not been included. For the sake of comparison, I have also included in this chart the rankings of all respondents (regardless for organization type, geography, etc.) and all broadcasters (regardless of size or geography) in the first and second columns, respectively.

Please note that in all cases, these brands are shown in alphabetical order, NOT in the order of their ranking in the study.

