SMPTE and FKTG Open Registration for SMPTE Forum 2015

LONDON and BERLIN— The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers opened registration for the SMPTE Forum 2015, “Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age: A European Perspective.” Produced in partnership with the Fernseh und Kinotechnische Gesellschaft, with collaboration from the EBU’s Technology and Innovation department, the SMPTE Forum 2015 will take place May 7-8 at the Fraunhofer Forum in Berlin.



The SMPTE Forum 2015 program highlights include a keynote presentation by Chris Fetner, director of global content partners operations at Netflix, who will speak on the supply chain impact of Internet distribution. Discussion on the vision of the European Commission for Internet streaming and on the EU regulatory environment will follow. The SMPTE Forum will also include a keynote on the state of Internet entertainment in Europe and continue with sessions that examine creation and distribution of entertainment content for the Web, the potential normalization of over-the-top services as premium content providers, the future of hybrid broadcast broadband TV, second screen in the home and beyond, and social media as entertainment media.



The SMPTE Forum 2015 reception will take place on an evening cruise following the first day of conference sessions. In addition to giving delegates ample networking opportunities, this three-hour guided excursion on the Spree River will provide a view of many of Berlin’s most famous sites. The cruise is included with conference registration. Delegates may purchase additional tickets for their guests. Registration and preliminary program information for the SMPTE Forum 2015 are available at SMPTE’s even website.

