Sky News Sports becomes first in Europe to implement Axis World Graphics

Sky News Sports has become the first broadcaster in Europe to implement Chyron’s Axis World Graphics cloud-based content creation platform, the company said this week at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.

At Sky Studios, BSkyB’s new West London headquarters, the Axis World Graphics solution is being implemented within a BlueNet workflow that also relies on Chyron’s CAMIO graphics management servers, iSQ remote monitoring and playout application, and 10 fully configured HyperX3.1 systems that support streamlined graphics creation and playout for Sky Sports News’ on-air graphics.

“We decided to work with Chyron because we felt the company’s product was the best suited to a news operation working with a high volume of data,” said Darren Long, director of operations at Sky Sports News. “Our operators have found Chyron systems to be very user-friendly, and features such as integrated order management have made it very easy for our staff to order graphics from the desktop, view the graphics, and request or make any necessary changes.”

Immediately following implementation of the new workflow, Sky Sports News saw a distinct and welcome change in the look of its broadcast product, he added.

The order management system within Chyron’s Axis World Graphics, known as Axis order, ensures a streamlined and efficient workflow, even though news and graphics teams occupy different floors within the Sky Studios facility. The Axis Order module quickly creates clearly defined graphics orders within the Avid iNews newsroom system that are accessible to the graphics staff for creation fulfillment.

The CAMIO Cluster server then pushes the completed and approved graphic asset into the running order. The HyperX3.1 on-air graphics systems provide operators at Sky Sports News with a familiar, easy-to-use interface for on-air graphics playout, backed by fast, powerful processing capabilities. From a single GUI, Chyron’s iSQ software enables control of independent output channels, across multiple devices, of MOS-generated playlists to ensure that the correct graphic always goes to air.