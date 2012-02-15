Signiant and Xytech Unveil integrated solution for improved schedule-to-air workflow efficiency

Signiant, a global leader in powerful file-based media movement software for the media and entertainment industry, and Xytech, a leading provider of media and broadcast facility management software, today announced the integration of their flagship products. The joint solution, which makes the secure digital media transfer capabilities of the Signiant Media Manager™ software available from within the Xytech's MediaPulse facility and operations management system, will be demonstrated this week at the 2012 Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) Technology Retreat.

Xytech's MediaPulse system is a comprehensive resource, work order and asset management solution for broadcasters, studios, media services companies and transmission service providers that offers a suite of planning, scheduling and financial management tools. Signiant Media Manager adds state-of-the-art capabilities for highly secure, fast and managed transfers of digital assets between content owners, post-production houses, distributors and other media organizations.

Through the integration, Xytech customers will be able to automatically trigger the exchange of digital content from within the scheduling component of the MediaPulse system to enhance workflow efficiency and reduce the possibility of error. Users can also view and manage the status of Signiant exchanges in progress from within the MediaPulse user interface, and those actions can be automatically included in the resource management workflow and converted to billable activities.