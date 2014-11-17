Satellite Update for Nov. 17, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01051, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



Skynet Satellite Corporation filed an application requesting authority to construct, launch and operate Telstar 12 Vantage at 15 degrees west longitude (WL) and to operate it using frequency bands 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-12.2 GHz, and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz and 29.25-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Skynet also request authority to operate in the 28.35-28.9 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency band on a secondary basis, and that 18.8-19.1 GHz (space-to-Earth) band on a non-conforming, non-interference basis. Skynet plans to use the 13.0-13.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 11.2-11.45 GHz (space-to-Earth) outside the United States.



DIRECTV Enterprises LLC requested modification of its authorization for DIRECTV-RB1 in the 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) at 99.235 degrees WL to demonstrate compliance with the technical rules and information requirements adopted in the 17/24 GHz BSS Second Report and Order, FCC 11-93, and to reduce the east-west station keeping tolerance to 0.025 degrees.



From FCC Report SAT-01052, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC authority to launch and operate C- and Ku-band satellite Intelsat 31 at 95.85 degrees WL providing fixed satellite service (FSS) using the 3400-3700 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 6425-6675 MHz, 6675-6725 MHz, 13.75-14.0 GHz, and 14.0-14.5 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.



The Satellite Division granted a request from DIRECTV Enterprises, LLC to partially waive the launch and begin operations milestone applicable to DIRECTV RB-1. DIRECTV RB-1 is authorized to operate at 99.235 degrees WL and provide BSS using 17.3-17.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.15 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. DIRECTV has completed construction of the satellite and is ready to launch it. In the event launch and commencement of operations is not completed by Feb. 28, 2015, the authorization will become null and void.



Intelsat License LLC has received special temporary authority (STA) to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 16 at 79.0 degrees WL using the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequencies. The STA also allows Intelsat to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 16 at 79.0 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



