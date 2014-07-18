Satellite Update for July 25, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01028, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"

• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 3 at 61.8 degrees west longitude (WL) providing DBS service over channels 1 and 2 in compliance with the FCC's June 2012 order.



• EchoStar also requested STA to continue to operate EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees WL and EchoStar 16 at 61.5 degrees WL to provide DBS service over channels 1 and 2 for a period of 180 days.

From FCC Report SAT-01029, "Actions Taken:" • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted STA to Intelsat License LLC for 180 days to continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) using Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL in the 10.95-11.2 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) are authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.

• Intelsat received STA for 180 days to continue to provide FSS for Intelsat 16 at 76.0 degrees WL using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.

• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 706 to 156.9 degrees east longitude (EL) and to maintain it at that location using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also allowed to provide FSS from that location on a temporary basis using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).