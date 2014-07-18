Satellite Update for July 18, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01026, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"

• Intelsat seeks a further amendment of its pending application to relocate Galaxy 11 and operate it at 44.8 degrees west longitude (WL) to remove its request for authority to operate Galaxy 11 at 44.8 degrees WL and to maintain its request for authority to operate Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL and extend its license term through Jan. 2019.



From FCC Report SAT-01027, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Satellite CD Radio LLC special temporary authority (STA for 180 days to continue to conduct in-orbit testing of FM-6 at 120.5 degrees WL using 2320.0-2332.5 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 7051.5-7052.5 MHz and 7055.5-7056.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) and to relocate it to 116.15 degrees WL at the end of testing.