Satellite Update for Dec. 15, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01057, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”

EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation filed an application to modify its authorization for EchoStar 3 to specify operations at 86.4 degrees west longitude (WL) rather than its currently assigned 61.8 degree WL location using the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations will be provided using specified Ku-band frequencies.

From FCC Report SAT-01056, “Actions Taken”

The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted XM Radio LLC special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to perform TT&C operations necessary to drift XM-1 from 115.25 degrees WL to 39 degrees WL in preparation for deorbit maneuvers using center frequencies 2339.2 MHz, 2339.7 MHz, 2344.0 MHz, 2344.5 MHz (space-to-Earth); and 7049.0 MHz and 7074.0 MHz (Earth-to-space).