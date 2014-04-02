Satellite Update for April 3, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01005, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• XM Radio LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to perform telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift XM-1 from 115.25 degrees west longitude (WL) to 27 degrees WL in preparation for de-orbiting maneuvers using the following center frequencies: 2339.2 MHz, 2339.7 MHz, 2344.0 MHz, 2344.5 MHz (space-to-Earth); and 7049.0 MHz and 7074.0 MHz (Earth-to-space). XM Radio requested a waiver of FCC rules to allow station-keeping at 27 degrees WL with a +/- 0.1 degree east-west tolerance. XM-1 is licensed in the Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS).

From FCC Report SAT-01006, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an amendment to Orbcomm License's pending application seeking to modify its authorization for its non-geostationary mobile satellite service "Little LEO" system. Orbcomm received authority to modify the target orbital inclination of 17 satellites from 51.6 degrees to 47 degrees, with a target operational orbital altitude of 715 kilometers. In light of the imminent launch of six satellite, the Satellite Division partially waived the fourth milestone in the Orbcomm Next Generation License, with the waiver limited to the six satellite proposed for imminent launch.