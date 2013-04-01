Ross Video rolls out Carbonite 10

Ross Video has added the Carbonite 10 to its expanding Carbonite switcher line-up. The new 1 MLE switcher is designed for the budget conscious but includes the standard features of teh Carbonite family.

Carbonite 10 is a 1 MLE control panel based on the Carbonite 1 and 1M, but with 10 source select buttons instead of 16 or 24. Like the other swithcers in the Carbonite range, the Carbonite 10 is available with 16 or 24 multidefinition SDI inputs and nine internally generated sources. It can be configured with the new Carbonite+ and MultiMedia processing engines and combes with the company's LiveAssist and MediaManager graphical user interfaces.