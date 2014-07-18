Riedel Supplies Comms for European Elections

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Riedel Communications announced that the European Parliament employed a large-scale MediorNet real-time media network and Artist digital matrix intercom system to meet the signal transport requirements of the 2014 European Parliament elections in Brussels. During the weeks surrounding the May 25 elections, the fiber-based Riedel installation provided a network for HD video, audio, and broadcast-quality intercom signal management, routing, and processing.



The large-scale system installed within the parliament buildings by DB Video for the elections included 40 MediorNet frames connected over redundant fiber, two Artist 64 systems, the Riedel RockNet digital audio network, and a number of Riedel panels already in use on site. These systems were connected in a ring topology over a fiber network put in place by DB Video in cooperation with Amubel, which then connected to the in-house fiber network.



The Riedel network enabled DB Video to interconnect seven different broadcast sets with up to 10 cameras each, which were used for press conferences, interviews, and live commentary on the results. An additional 40 SNG and over 60 live stand-up positions were set up throughout, and adjacent to, the parliament buildings to complement these sets. Because DB Video had created a plan to address both routing and processing, including up/downconversion, embedding/de-embedding of audio, and synchronization, Riedel was able to preprogram and test the system in advance.



During the elections, Riedel said the systems maintained outputs when pushed to 95 percent of available bandwidth. The European Parliament is evaluating the system for a fixed installation in its Strasbourg, France, parliament buildings.