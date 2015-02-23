Riedel Acquires Tele Comm Sportservice AG

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY— Riedel Communications announced the acquisition of the Swiss communications specialist Tele Comm Sportservice AG. Tele Comm Sportservice AG has been a provider of communications technology for temporary and permanent installations at live events, for 20 years. As an official International Ski Federation partner, the company specializes in supporting international ski competitions and other winter sports events.



Riedel Communications now holds 100 percent of Tele Comm Sportservice AG shares. With this key acquisition, Riedel Communications continues its growth path and becomes the largest provider of wired and wireless intercom technology in the Swiss market. At the same time, the deal will enable Riedel Communications to extend its involvement in international winter sports.